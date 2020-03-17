The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has postponed training sessions and other events over concerns about COVID-19.
A Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Alliance training session that was slated in Lewiston on March 26 has been postponed. A new date is not set.
ISDA Chief of Staff and FSMA Administrator Pamm Juker said voluntary on-farm readiness reviews will not be scheduled again until early May. The department continues phone-based reviews of produce-safety requirements detailed in a compliance workbook.
The department on March 16 announced it would postpone pesticide training and notify registered attendees of new events. Additional information is available at 208-366-5157.
Original dates and sites for Worker Protection Standard and chemigation training seminars were March 18 in Twin Falls and Mountain Home, March 19 in Caldwell and Weiser, March 24 in Lewiston and Moscow, March 25 in Coeur d’Alene and March 26 in Bonners Ferry.
ISDA also postponed free pesticide-training events originally scheduled March 25-27 in Nampa; April 1-3 in Jerome; April 15-17 in Idaho Falls; and April 29-30 and May 1, both in Post Falls.
The department in a March 16 alert urged people to cancel or reschedule pesticide licensing exams if they are ill for any reason — regardless of whether they were exposed to COVID-19 — or if they have traveled internationally within 14 days of the scheduled exam, believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Exams can be rescheduled without penalty. Information is available from Elizabeth Palmateer at 208-332-8595. General information about ISDA pesticide licensing is available at 208-332-8600 or pesticidelicensing@isda.idaho.gov.