The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has postponed annual spring visits to the state by its trade representatives based in China, Taiwan and Mexico.
Concerns about COVID-19 prompted the decision to take the precautionary step, ISDA Market Development Division Bureau Chief Laura Johnson said.
The department has not yet rescheduled the trips, and will wait to do so until more risk-related information is known, she said.
Taipei-based Idaho Asia Trade Office Manager Eddie Yen, who covers Taiwan and Southeast Asia, was scheduled to be in Idaho March 16-26. Idaho China Trade Office Manager Tara Qu, based in Shanghai, was scheduled to be in the state March 23-30. Fabiola McClellan, the state’s Mexico Trade Office manager based in Mexico City, would have visited from April 29 to May 13.
Johnson said ISDA brings the trade representatives to Idaho twice a year, including in the fall, to meet with exporters around the state. They provide market information and intelligence, and discuss export strategies and management.
China is one of the state’s top five markets for agricultural products, Mexico is the second-largest and “Taiwan and Southeast Asia collectively also are a very important region for Idaho agriculture,” she said.