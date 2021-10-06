The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has proposed a 5.9% budget increase next year to bolster its invasive species and noxious weed programs and to set up a new hemp program.
ISDA requested a total budget of $48.9 million, up 5.9% from the current fiscal year. The state general fund portion, $12.1 million, is up only slightly, at 0.36%.
The general fund primarily consists of income and sales tax revenue. The remainder comes from fees and federal funding.
“This is simply the budget-request step in the process,” deputy director Chanel Tewalt said. The budget request will be revised before it is sent to the Legislature.
Documents included with the request say the department seeks to convert some part-time positions in its invasive species and noxious weeds programs into full-time staff. The department now uses 11 full-time staff plus seasonal, temporary workers. ISDA said it has become hard to maintain a consistent, trained workforce and to fill positions using temporary staff.
An additional senior pest investigator in the Plant Industries Division is requested to help handle the growing workload in the south-central and east regions, the department said.
The 2021 Legislature authorized creation of a hemp program. ISDA’s budget request calls for adding 1.5 full-time-equivalent jobs to set it up.
An additional full-time hire is requested for the Market Development unit. USDA last spring announced higher Specialty Crop Block Grant funding for Idaho to address COVID-19 impacts.
The department is also requesting capital funding of $1.5 million, up from $892,500 last year. A proposal calls for integrating the landscape design at its east Boise headquarters with surrounding uses and transitioning to xeriscape, upgrading the building’s lights, replacing siding at the Food Quality Assurance Laboratory and replacing the roof on the Weights and Measures building.
State Budget Director Alex Adams of the Division of Financial Management said agencies were asked not to exceed last year’s state appropriation by more than 3.1%.
“That provides a cushion for growth while helping ensure the state’s long-term budget balance,” he said.
Adams said higher increases are available to agencies demonstrating a need. The Department of Water Resources, for example, asked for about 6.7% more money as it deals with severe drought.
“While we are seeing strong growth, we have to acknowledge it is propped up by record and unsustainable levels of federal spending,” he said. Federal coronavirus relief and economic-stimulus checks are examples.
Rob Sepich, Legislative Services Office budget and policy analyst for natural resource agencies, said agencies have until Oct. 22 to revise their budget requests.
The 2022 Legislature will decide spending that includes a record-high general fund surplus of about $1.5 billion and the state’s $1.1 billion share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Gov. Brad Little will make his budget recommendations in a session-opening speech in January.