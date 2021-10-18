The Idaho Potato Commission has hired long-time industry veteran Jamey Higham as its next president and CEO.
Higham succeeds Frank Muir, who retired in September after 18 years of leading the commission.
Higham is president and CEO of Farm Fresh Direct of America. The Monte Vista, Colo.-based company is a large, grower-owned shipper of fresh potatoes. He helped drive strong growth of the company’s conventional and organic potato lines, a commission news release said.
He plans to start at the commission in early January, he said in an interview.
Finishing 2021 at Farm Fresh Direct will include getting ready for the Thanksgiving rush.
“It’s always very difficult with the outside influences on all sectors of the supply chain, and this one (Thanksgiving) probably will be especially challenging,” Higham said. Worker shortages at potato packers and retailers, and in the trucking industry, are among the expected challenges.
To an extent, leading the commission will contrast with his current job, where “my focus is the everyday selling of our potatoes for the best return possible for our growers,” he said.
At the commission, Higham looks forward to further promoting the Idaho potato brand, including “making sure we keep up all the great things the commission has done in the past, and looking for new opportunities to refresh and try some new things as we move forward.”
Taking the job also is a chance to return to Idaho “and work with a lot of farmers I know,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to working with the processing side of our business.”
Higham, 54, grew up in Shelley, Idaho, a major potato-production area. He and his wife, Melissa, have four children. In Shelley, she grew up on a potato farm and Jamey’s father was a veterinarian.
Muir and the commission have done a good job promoting the Idaho potato, Higham said. “When you say ‘Idaho,’ the first thing that comes to people's minds is potatoes. I see it everywhere I go.”
Idaho potato production leads the U.S. The Grown in Idaho seal is a federally registered trademark.
“Jamey is a potato guy through and through, and he really understands the industry,” Potato Commission Chairman Brett Jensen said in a release. “With his lifelong love of Idaho potatoes, we know he’s going to do an amazing job of supporting our growers, shippers and processors around the state. We’ve got a great brand and a great story to tell about our potatoes.”
Higham said he looks forward to building on the Idaho potato’s strong reputation for high quality. The commission “has done a tremendous job of stewarding the brand, and I’m very humbled and excited for this opportunity.”
He started in the potato industry soon after graduating from Brigham Young University in 1991. He worked in quality control at Walker Produce in Menan, and then for several years in sales at Potandon Produce, Idaho Falls.
Higham earned a master’s degree in international business marketing at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management in 1998, and then spent five years at Ford Motor Co. in marketing and sales.
He returned to Potandon in 2003, where he worked for 13 years and ultimately served as vice president of sales. Farm Fresh Direct named him president and CEO in spring 2016.
He serves on the United Fresh Produce Association Government Relations Council.
He also served on the Shelley School Board.
The commission is funded by a tax of 12.5 cents per cwt on all Idaho-grown potatoes. Funds are spent on marketing and research. Five growers, two packer-shippers and two processor representatives are on the board.