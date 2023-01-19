Gov. Brad Little’s recent appointment of Chanel Tewalt as Idaho State Department of Agriculture director has drawn praise from industry groups.
Tewalt has worked for the department for more than 15 years, first as an intern and most recently as deputy director. Little appointed her to succeed popular longtime director Celia Gould, who mentored Tewalt and is retiring after 16 years.
“Chanel is not afraid of long hours and hard work” and “has tackled many technical, difficult issues in her role as deputy director,” said Rick Waitley, who directs Food Producers of Idaho, Leadership Idaho Agriculture and the state’s Ag in the Classroom organization. Tewalt’s agriculture background and experience in various roles in the department have provided “a great foundation for leading the agency.”
Tewalt has continued to take on more responsibility, including leadership on several state and federal issues, Waitley said. She interacted with agricultural lobbyists during the past few legislative sessions and heard “many of the issues, challenges and obstacles faced by industry.”
She has been “a voice of reason when it comes to the work of the department, primarily in regulatory issues,” Waitley said. And she “can take a somewhat difficult, technical issue and break it down.” She will carry on Gould’s legacy and “will work to continue with open communication and dialogue with the ag industry,” he said.
The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation was “very pleased” with Tewalt’s appointment, spokesman Sean Ellis said.
She has gained significant experience on a host of issues important to the state’s agriculture industry during her time at the department, and Farm Bureau “has had a great relationship with Tewalt for several years,” Ellis said. “We know that she is qualified for the position and we have no doubt she will do a great job as ISDA director.”
During Gould’s tenure, he said, the agency navigated budget fluctuations, stepped up marketing programs and significantly improved laboratory capabilities. The state’s agricultural exports over that period more than doubled and its farm revenue reached record highs, including in 2022.
Farm Bureau will miss Gould’s experience and knowledge, Ellis said. Tewalt “was able to study, if you will, under Gould’s tutorship for many years, and that will serve her well.”
Tewalt, 35, grew up in her family’s sheep operation near Klamath Falls, Ore. At her home south of Meridian, Idaho, her family raises club lambs and breeding stock.
Her upbringing the Klamath Falls area, where water supply issues are longstanding and persist, provided “an understanding of how a government decision could so deeply impact producers,” she said.
That stayed with Tewalt as her career progressed at Idaho’s agriculture department. She has emphasized “understanding that the decisions made here impact people’s lives,” she said.
In her new career chapter, she will strive to “always remember that we serve an industry — and make sure we know not only how to do our job, but why we are doing it as well,” she said.
