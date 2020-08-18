The Idaho Department of Fish and Game this fall will take delivery of about $300,000 in fencing materials to build “stack yards,” increasingly common weapons in the fight against crop depredation caused by wildlife.
“What we’re hearing anecdotally is that we’re kind of getting on top of the stored-hay issue,” said Sal Palazzolo, the department’s private-lands program coordinator. “Not that it is not a problem, but we have tools.”
Stack yards are fenced hay-storage areas. Fish and Game built the structures “here and there” prior to a 2017 state law that increased depredation-program funding by adding a fee to fishing and hunting licenses. The department now has nearly 350 stack yards.
“For that $300,000 you can build roughly 50 stack yards depending on size and configuration,” Palazzolo said. They vary based on the volume of hay.
Stack yards are effective at keeping elk and deer from feeding on hay bales, he said. IDFG initially built them mainly in response to complaints, but lately aims to be proactive — partly in response to a challenge associated with stack yards.
“Elk will look elsewhere,” Palazzolo said. “Now we can take a look and say we put a stack yard in, and we know animals will start wandering. We can approach that neighbor.”
Pressure points can vary as animals winter in different locations based on weather and snowpack.
Idaho Hay and Forage Association President Will Ricks of Monteview has had elk damage his haystacks. He hasn’t used a stack yard, but has wrapped stacks.
“Fish and Game is really good to work with, and they’re doing a good job,” he said. “I feel for them. They’re doing the best they can. I’ve had good luck working with them on that.”
“Elk get hungry and I understand that,” Ricks said. “At the same time, as farmers, this is our livelihood. It needs to be give-and-take. They (IDFG) have been good and have helped us out.”
Palazzolo said the recent supply order includes cattle panels that can be assembled to protect hay temporarily, such as when the grower plans to ship it quickly. The panels are reusable.
Department staff reported to the state Fish and Game Commission that depredation claims totaled 58 for a total request of about $755,000 in Fiscal Year 2017 and a record-high 89 for $2.4 million in 2019, including a single claim for more than $1.2 million.
Palazzolo said Fiscal Year 2020, ended June 30, had just over 80 claims for a requested amount of $1.6 million.
IDFG said reasons for higher claims include more incidents involving high-value crops; large populations of elk, deer and pronghorn antelope near agriculture; private refuges next to farm fields where depredations occur; and difficult-to-resolve conflicts.
Preventing access to crops, baiting animals away from crops, and adding hunting opportunities are among the strategies used.
The department also has worked to make it easier for producers to participate in the depredation program, Palazzolo said.