Idaho Gov. Brad Little on April 30 announced formation of a $300 million grant program — part of the state’s $1.25 billion share of federal coronavirus aid — for small businesses as they emerge from the state-mandated economic shutdown.
Little also said the state on May 1 would enter the first phase of reopening. He plans to allow segments of the economy to open in four, two-week stages through June 26 if the state keeps making progress in reducing coronavirus spread. The reopening plan follows a March 25-April 30 stay-at-home order.
Idaho Rebound cash grants up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses that have not already received a U.S. Small Business Administration-backed Paycheck Protection Program loan, or got a PPP loan of less than $10,000, he said. More than 30,000 small businesses thus could receive a grant.
The governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee was expected to finalize program details May 1 and make them available at rebound.idaho.gov starting May 5. The Idaho State Tax Commission will handle applications, to be accepted starting May 11 from businesses that have created a Taxpayer Access Point account through the commission.
National Federation of Independent Business Idaho Director Suzanne Budge said in a statement that the grant program “will come as great news for those Idaho small-business owners stuck in limbo wondering if the SBA will ever get around to getting them their PPP loans. Salaries need to be paid, rents need to be made, bills are due now. The fact that the new grant program will be administered by our own State Tax Commission, not distantly in Washington, D.C., is another sigh of relief.”