BUHL, Idaho — Tim Cornie’s first hemp crop was a learning experience.
“It was successful, and we will increase acres next year,” the farmer said.
Harvest of the state’s first hemp crop neared its halfway point Sept. 9, when the state Department of Agriculture already was taking license applications for next year.
The 2021 Legislature approved House Bill 126, which allowed production of industrial hemp and related research, processing and transportation starting this year. The law allowed tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, up to the federal threshold of 0.3% on a dry weight basis but said products sold in-state could not contain THC.
“What we saw in producers’ numbers this year was farmers learning how this crop would work on their own operation,” said Chanel Tewalt, the state’s deputy director of agriculture.
She said just less than half of all requested harvest inspections were completed as of Sept. 9, an indicator of harvest progress because all growers and handlers are inspected annually.
The department this year approved about 500 acres of hemp. It licensed 10 producers, six handlers and four handler-producers.
Tewalt said the hemp crop this year varied somewhat but “seems strong so far” depending on the producer’s objective and market.
“We would encourage anybody looking at getting licensed for 2023 to get into the process early,” she said.
Braden Jensen of the Idaho Farm Bureau said hemp growers he talked to “seem to be pretty satisfied with how the first year has gone.”
He said hemp farmers learned lessons about planting, growing and harvest techniques. Meanwhile, the crop tested so far generally meets state THC limits.
“We will continue to see producers grow hemp, experiment and further refine the best practices for their growing area,” Jensen said.
Cornie co-owns 1,000 Springs Mill, licensed as a handler-producer. He finished harvest Sept. 2.
“We are going to up the seeding rate next year,” he said. “We could’ve had a better stand.”
Initial planting with an alfalfa seed drill produced an underwhelming stand of the organically grown crop. Replanting with a grain drill followed.
Cleaning was not done and yield was not known Sept. 9, but “if we had a better stand, we probably would’ve picked up another 15% in yield,” Cornie said.
Harvest began with a sharp-toothed stripper head he expected would take the hemp grain head and leave the stems.
“The (grain) head was just too strongly attached, so it wouldn’t strip off,” Cornie said.
The crew switched to a draper header, which gently brings plant material onto a belt that puts it into a windrower. Three days later, the crop was thrashed “with a little moisture in that stem,” he said. “That helped it flow through the combine easier, rather than waiting for it to be too dry.”
“I’m shocked it went through that combine as easily as it did,” Cornie said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.