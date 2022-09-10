Hemp field

Hemp grows this year near Buhl, Idaho.

 Courtesy of Tim Cornie

BUHL, Idaho — Tim Cornie’s first hemp crop was a learning experience.

“It was successful, and we will increase acres next year,” the farmer said.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you