The new Idaho State Department of Agriculture Diagnostics Laboratory is handling more tests than ever.
“Since we moved into the new facility seven months ago, we’ve seen a general increase in all of our sample numbers,” said Dan Salmi, chief of the department’s Bureau of Laboratories.
The 18,500-square-foot building, on the department’s east Boise campus, can handle more than twice the sample volume as the old laboratory. The new facility has dairy, plant pathology and animal health labs.
The number of plant samples exceeded 1,000 in the fiscal year ended June 30, Salmi said. Tests ensure plants and seeds are disease-free when entering and leaving the state.
He said a DNA lab is planned. It will allow identification of plant diseases through polymerase chain reaction testing, decreasing testing time.
In the animal health lab, brucellosis test volume for the full fiscal year increased 10% to 4,999,967, the highest in the lab’s roughly 30 years, Salmi said.
He said recent and anticipated increases in brucellosis testing reflect that the new building is larger and more efficient, and that new beef processing facilities are opening this year and in 2023 in the state.
Testing for trichomoniasis has been increasing a bit each year, Salmi said. Tests for the cattle disease totaled 25,993 last fiscal year.
Tests for equine infectious anemia totaled 10,288.
Large-animal necropsy is a new capability for the lab and department. Salmi said sampling tissues and testing locally allows faster disease diagnosis.
The animal health lab is pursuing National Animal Health Laboratory Network accreditation. He said the new building helps, and accreditation — which could come in one to two years — should allow it to perform more tests that are now sent out of state. An example is avian influenza tests, which now go to a lab in Utah.
The dairy lab is receiving “more sample types and more variety in the types of products,” said Caroline Melle, the department’s lab improvement manager and former state dairy lab principal microbiologist.
These include new yogurt varieties and milk flavors, and new dairy-based drinks. The lab also tests products such as ice cream, sour cream, and heavy and light creams.
Staffers test for total amounts of bacteria, presence of coliform bacteria, presence of beta-lactam antibiotics in milk, and for somatic cells — an indicator of milk quality.
The state dairy lab tested 1,940 product samples in the most recent fiscal year, down about 30% mainly due to a state administrative rule change that dropped the requirement to test raw milk products.
Idaho has received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration grant, available to states that regulate milk or shellfish. Melle said this enabled the state to update equipment and provided the capacity to work toward becoming certified in a few additional test methods.
“As the dairy industry grows, so will the lab’s responsibility to test and service the industry,” Salmi said.
The state lab currently FDA-certifies 25 dairy industry labs and their approximately 280 analysts.
“These are their certified labs doing official testing for the state,” Melle said. The certification, done on two-year cycles, involves observing analysts, lab operations and records.
The ISDA Diagnostics Lab now employs 16 people.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.