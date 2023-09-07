Idaho wildlife managers violated the Endangered Species Act by killing three grizzly bears, according to an environmental lawsuit that seeks an injunction against similar lethal actions.

Grizzly bear and cubs

A nonprofit group, Save the Yellowstone Grizzly, has filed a lawsuit claiming the Idaho Department of Fish and Game unnecessarily shot a sow and two cubs foraging near Tetonia, Idaho, without posing a threat to people, livestock or crops.

