The Idaho Wheat Commission board on June 16 approved a fiscal 2021 budget that calls for expenditures of nearly $3.1 million, down from $3.29 million approved for the current year.
Revenue for the fiscal year that starts July 1 is projected to rise to $3.02 million compared to the current year’s expected $2.95 million. Budgeted revenue reflects USDA estimates and long-term averages.
The commission collects 3.5 cents per bushel at the first point of sale to fund research, marketing and grower education. The state has about 4,500 wheat growers. The crop, grown in all but two of the 44 counties, totaled nearly 1.2 million acres in 2019, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported.
This year’s Idaho acreage total is expected to increase slightly overall, on more spring wheat acreage, IWC Executive Director Casey Chumrau said in an interview. NASS is expected to release an update in late June.
“Current estimates show winter wheat planted acres were 1% greater than last year,” she said. “And crop conditions are good. We are hoping a good percentage of those planted acres will be converted to harvested acres.”
As for spring wheat acres, “we think that planted acres will be higher than initial estimates as market conditions altered the planting intentions of some growers away from some crops whose prices have dropped during the COVID-19 crisis,” Chumrau said. Wheat prices “also are not where growers would like them, but in comparison to some other crop options right now, wheat was a good choice.”
The commission’s planned fiscal 2021 spending is down slightly in the overall market-development category. Marketing-related spending on transportation will be about a third of the 2020 total. A couple of special projects concluded and no longer need funding.
“But our foreign market development and domestic market development, which are key pillars of our mission, have an increased budget total this year,” Chumrau said. “And we plan to continue focusing on those important areas.”
On the research side — the board evaluates ongoing and proposed new projects each February — the new budget calls for slightly less spending overall. Some research work has been affected by logistics and labor challenges due to COVID-19, she said.
“Research is our largest expenditure area and we continue to work with our research partners to invest grower dollars in projects that work to return profitability back to the farm,” Chumrau said.