Both of Idaho's incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives were re-elected in Tuesday's general election.

These results are from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office with all 44 counties reporting. Results are unofficial until they are certified.

U.S. Representative District 1

Russ Fulcher, GOP (i), 310,737, 67.78%

Rudy Soto, Dem, 131,268, 28.63%

Joe Evans, Lib, 16,435, 3.58%

U.S. Representative District 2

Mike Simpson, GOP (i), 250,678, 64.06%

C. Aaron Swisher, Dem, 124,151, 31.72%

Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson), Const, 8,573, 2.19%

Idaho Sierra Law, Lib, 7,940, 2.03%

