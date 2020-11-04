Both of Idaho's incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives were re-elected in Tuesday's general election.
These results are from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office with all 44 counties reporting. Results are unofficial until they are certified.
U.S. Representative District 1
Russ Fulcher, GOP (i), 310,737, 67.78%
Rudy Soto, Dem, 131,268, 28.63%
Joe Evans, Lib, 16,435, 3.58%
U.S. Representative District 2
Mike Simpson, GOP (i), 250,678, 64.06%
C. Aaron Swisher, Dem, 124,151, 31.72%
Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson), Const, 8,573, 2.19%
Idaho Sierra Law, Lib, 7,940, 2.03%