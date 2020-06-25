Idaho will stay in its current economic-reopening phase until at least July 9 given a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Brad Little said at a June 25 news conference that the state will keep current guidelines in force past their original June 26 expiration because an increase in coronavirus cases over the most recent two weeks warrants continued adherence to the safety measures.
Some of those protocols could have been relaxed had the state moved past the current phase. But the state did not meet the epidemiological and health-care criteria to do that, Little and State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said.
Positive tests increased June 8-21, average positive-result percentages exceeded 5% for the most recent two weeks, and the number of health-care workers reporting COVID-19 symptoms exceeded the two-person standard, they said.
The state on June 25 had 4,865 confirmed and probable cases, including 220 new cases, and 90 deaths.
Little said future COVID-19 responses will become more locally driven.
Idaho on June 13 moved to the fourth and final reopening phase, allowing nightclubs and large venues to open and permitting gatherings of more than 50 — both if distancing, sanitation and other protocols are followed.
But Central District Health, one of seven independent health districts in the state moved Ada County back into the previous phase, effective June 24, following a jump in Boise and Meridian cases, linked to an extent to nightclubs.
“The plan is to transition to a more regional approach,” Little said. Health districts will continue to evaluate coronavirus spread and risk locally, “and will make any changes going forward.”
Coronavirus risk and spread, and medical system capacity, now are best addressed by local or regional leaders, he said. Nine of the state’s 44 counties had not reported a COVID-19 case as of June 24.
Little said a statewide approach was best three months ago when testing, contact tracing and protective equipment were more limited and some areas faced severe restraints in health-care capacity.
“From the start, our plan was to eventually transition to a more regional approach to our response, and that’s what we’ve begun,” he said.
In western Canyon County, Parma Ridge Winery, Bistro & Brewery owner, winemaker and chef Storm Hodge said focusing on curbside delivery, and limiting dining to the patio enables the business to meet customers’ needs and adjust to any changes in COVID-19 guidance.