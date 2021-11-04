Idaho Gov. Brad Little said the state on Nov. 5 will sue the Biden administration over its new vaccine mandate.
Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, called the mandate “yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector.”
The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Heath Administration on Nov. 4 released its Emergency Temporary Standard. The rule requires private employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccination, or testing and masking. Covered employers must develop, carry out and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. Alternatively, employers can adopt a policy requiring workers to choose to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing and wear a mask.
The nine other states in the lawsuit are Missouri, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
“I have been actively working with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and my legal team, and we will join a multi-state lawsuit Friday to stop this latest attempt to force the private sector to police President (Joe) Biden’s vaccine mandates,” Little said in a release Thursday.
Earlier, Little and other Idaho leaders expressed concern about the mandate’s impact on business, and threatened legal action. They said policy and enforcement responsibility lies with states, and the federal Department of Labor lacks the legal authority.
“While we fully welcome creative and effective means to end this terrible pandemic, there appears to be no legal basis for the Department of Labor to issue an ETS of this nature,” they said in a letter. Little, Wasden, state House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder signed it.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.