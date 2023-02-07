Grizzly bear (copy)

The state of Idaho has notified the Biden administration on its intent to sue to press its petition for removing federal protections from grizzly bears.

 Terry Tollefsbol/USFWS

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has notified the Biden administration of his intention to sue the federal government for its failure to make a required finding on the state’s petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.

Idaho petitioned for delisting the grizzly bear in the lower 48 states contending it does not qualify as a “species” under the Endangered Species Act.

