Idaho Gov. Brad Little has notified the Biden administration of his intention to sue the federal government for its failure to make a required finding on the state’s petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.
Idaho petitioned for delisting the grizzly bear in the lower 48 states contending it does not qualify as a “species” under the Endangered Species Act.
Idaho filed the petition on March 9, 2022. The ESA requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide within 90 days whether a petition includes evidence that delisting is warranted.
Idaho’s congressional delegation in November sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urging the agency to review Idaho’s petition.
“Idaho’s entire congressional delegation and I are lockstep in our demand for answers from the federal government about grizzly bear delisting,” Little said.
“Idaho has continually demonstrated leadership in species management, and we expect the federal government to uphold its duties in providing clarity around issues that greatly impact a variety of activities on the ground in our state,” he said.
“USFWS has provided only vague excuses and evasive answers as to why the agency has not made an initial determination on Idaho’s petition. USFWS’ lack of transparency on this subject has persisted, despite requests to discuss this subject at various meetings … ,” Little said in his letter to the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,
“A determination on Idaho’s petition is what the ESA requires and what grizzly bear conservation and Idahoans deserve. Unless USFWS makes the initial determination on Idaho’s petition within the next 60 days, we intend to file suit,” he said.
Idaho prefers to invest the resources of federal and state conservation agencies on actual conservation, rather than on lawsuits. However, Idaho cannot continue to accept vague excuses and inexplicable delays by USFWS representatives concerning grizzly bear delisting, he said.
“The current listed entity does not meet the definition of ‘species’ under the Endangered Species Act, we have robust grizzly bear populations that continue to cause conflict in our rural communities, and we have addressed the concerns of prior judicial reviews,” he said.
The grizzly bear was first listed as threatened in 1975. In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of the grizzly bear from the endangered species list, citing a significant increase in bear populations and a doubling of their range.
In September 2018, a federal judge in Montana ruled to put the grizzly bear back on the endangered species list. The state of Wyoming appealed the decision, and in July 2020 a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the continued protections for the grizzly bear.
