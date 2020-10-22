Galen Lee liked what he saw from the cab of a sugar beet harvester that lifts and defoliates the crop in a single pass.
The beets looked good, and so did the ground.
“Harvest conditions are great,” the New Plymouth, Idaho, farmer said.
Idaho sugar beet growers, accustomed to finishing the crop year in the mud, have taken advantage of a mostly dry fall to harvest ahead of schedule.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service on Oct. 14 reported that sugar beets ranked sixth among Idaho commodities in production-value dollars in 2019. Milk led, followed by cattle and calves, potatoes, hay and wheat. The beet growers cooperatively own processor Amalgamated Sugar.
Lee, whose rented machine reduces the number of trucks and attachments needed in the field at once, planted sugar beets a bit early this year. Heavy rain in June limited spraying and led to weed growth, but the season’s conditions were good overall.
Nampa-area farmer Ben Jantz said the crop performed well over a summer that mostly lacked prolonged high heat that can put the plant into “survival mode” and make it difficult to irrigate optimally.
Jantz and Lee said rain showers Oct. 10 did not slow harvest much because the ground dried quickly.
“All in all, it looks like we had a pretty good crop year,” said Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association President Randy Grant, who farms in the Eden-Hazelton area of south-central Idaho.
Amalgamated Sugar Senior Vice President of Agriculture Pat Laubacher said harvest was about 80% completed companywide as of Oct. 20. It will total 177,273 acres.
“We are well ahead of schedule in the Upper Snake and Magic Valley regions compared to the last three years,” he said. “We are running about 10% ahead of last year in the Treasure Valley.”
Laubacher said the company expects sugar content to finish above 18.25%, the second highest ever. The high, 18.48%, came in 2018. Pest and disease pressure this year was negligible, a major factor in October’s good sugar-content development.
Expected 2020 yields of 40-41 tons per acre companywide are near those of 2018 — 40.52 tons — and shy of the 2016 record high, 41.42 tons.
Wind and freezing conditions last spring caused Amalgamated growers to replant over 53,000 acres, Laubacher said.
“This has undoubtedly impacted yield and sugar content development,” he said. “Late heat in August and early September also held back sugar-content development. However, in October we have had great harvest weather to date and the sugar content has responded very nicely.”
Smoke impacted early sugar-content development in late August, had a small negative impact on yield but no impact on the harvest schedule, Laubacher said.
Field operations have been minimally impacted by COVID-19, he said. “We have implemented the same safe work practices at receiving stations that we use every day in our factories, including daily individual temperature and wellness screening.”