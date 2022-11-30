MP MP solar 12.jpg (copy) (copy)

A solar developer in Idaho has agreed to pay $416,500 to settle water pollution allegations with the federal government.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

A renewable energy developer has agreed to pay the federal government $416,500 to settle allegations that it unlawfully polluted water while building an Idaho solar facility.

A federal complaint filed at the behest of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused American Falls Solar of violating the Clean Water Act during construction activities in 2016 and 2017.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you