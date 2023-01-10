Idaho snowpack (copy)

Snow-capped mountains are visible from Bonneville Ridge in Inkom, Idaho, in this file photo. Idaho’s snowpack is well above normal throughout the state.

 Capital Press File

Idaho’s snowpack is well above normal throughout the state, but it’s still early in the season

“The memory of little to no snowfall for three months last winter still stings, and despite the healthy snowpack, reservoir storage is very low throughout much of the state” hydrologists with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Boise said in their January water supply outlook report.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you