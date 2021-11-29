The Idaho Seed Indemnity Fund assessment will stop on Jan. 1, state Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould has ordered.
State legislation that created the fund limits its balance to $12 million. The balance was $11.7 million on Oct. 31 and is expected to reach the limit by year’s end.
Licensed, bonded seed buyers collect the assessment from growers. If a seed buyer goes out of business or is otherwise unable to pay, the grower can recoup 90% of a verified claim. The assessment can be up to 0.5% annually.
Chanel Tewalt, the state Department of Agriculture's deputy director, said there has not been a seed buyer failure recently, “so the fund has not been drawn upon significantly.”
Tewalt said assessments will be withheld again if the fund balance drops.
The Department of Agriculture Sept. 16 reported 74 seed buyers held licenses valid from last July 1 to next June 30. Seven changed in the past year for reasons such as a merger, surrender, revocation, temporary suspension or failure to reapply.
Gould said in her Nov. 18 order that licensed seed buyers withholding assessments from purchase or contract-settlement payments shall stop doing so effective Jan. 1.
Payments and contract settlements made on or before Dec. 31 remain subject to the assessments.
Seed buyers after Jan. 1 will not collect assessments, but they will continue to file quarterly Indemnity Fund Assessment Reports — marking the collected amount as zero — and Indemnity Fund Seed Species reports, the order said. The reports show gross dollars spent on purchases and contract settlements with Idaho seed producers.
The order will remain in effect until Gould rescinds it.
The Seed Indemnity Fund Advisory Committee Nov. 17 voted to recommend ceasing the assessments.
