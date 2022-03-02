A federal judge has rejected an Idaho ranch’s legal claims that a proposed public trail through its property violates the terms of an government easement.
In 2019, Sawtooth Mountain Ranch filed a lawsuit opposing a 4.4-mile public trail planned by the U.S. Forest Service to connect Redfish Lake with the nearby town of Stanley, Idaho.
While the agency owns a conservation easement across a portion of the ranch’s 1,780-acre property, the plaintiffs claim the government’s “construction activities” are inconsistent with the terms of that 2005 agreement.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale in Boise has now rejected those arguments, ruling that the ranch’s easement-related claims are time-barred by a 12-year statute of limitations based on when the property’s previous owners signed the agreement.
“The statute of limitations is not tolled simply because the Forest Service had not officially proposed until 2014 a trail that could actually be used by the public for bicycle, horse and foot travel within the easement area,” the judge said.
The only route between Stanley and the “Redfish recreation complex” has long been a state highway that experiences “high speed traffic and heavy summer traffic volumes,” which prompted the Forest Service to consider an alternative trail beginning in the 1990s, according to court documents.
The previous owners of the ranch sold a conservation easement, which prevents development, to the agency for $1.8 million in May 2005, but they later protested upon learning that some of the easement would encompass the public trail.
However, that easement included terms that specifically excluded the trail from the ranch’s ability to “prevent trespass and control access to the property,” the judge said. The Forest Service began planning for the trail despite the previous owner’s objections that it would interfere with cattle grazing.
The property was bought in 2016 by David Boren and Lynn Arnone, the current owners of Sawtooth Mountain Ranch, a year before the Forest Service formally approved the trail project in June 2017, the ruling said.
The agency’s approval to construct the project didn’t expand the public use rights granted to the government in 2005 by the previous owners, regardless of whether the trail is well-hidden or “gravel-paved” and more than six feet wide, the judge said.
“Simply put, the limitations period is triggered when a landowner has reason to known that the government claims some type of adverse interest in that land,” she said. “Here, adversity did not arise simply because the Forest Service began ‘construction’ of the trail. Rather, the adverse interest of permitting or otherwise facilitating public use of a trail within the easement area was known at the time the conservation easement deed was executed and recorded in May of 2005.”
While the judge has thrown out legal claims under the Quiet Title Act, which allows the federal government to be sued for title to real property, the ruling does not end the litigation.
The plaintiffs have also claimed the Forest Service’s trail project violated a federal statute that governs the 756,000-acre Sawtooth National Recreation Area, as well as the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Forest Management Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act. The complaint seeks an injunction against the trail as well as compensation for litigation costs.
“The Forest Service failed to take into consideration the environmental impacts of connected, similar and cumulative actions when it failed to consider the impacts of the trail in conjunction with the impacts from the contemplated ‘Redfish recreation complex’ and transportation network,” the complaint said.