The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Feb. 19 introduced a bill that would phase out the so-called "personal-property tax" over a decade.
The State Tax Commission says personal property includes business-owned tools, computers and office equipment as well as unattached counters, racks and furniture.
The Legislature in 2013 exempted the first $100,000 of personal property that was not otherwise exempt. An estimated 90% of Idaho businesses thus are not required to pay the tax.
Idaho Code 63-602-EE also exempts property such as livestock; agricultural machinery and equipment used exclusively in the production of crops, livestock or nursery stock; pollution-control facilities; vehicles and vessels properly registered in the state; and inventory.
“The existing exemption picks up most, but there are some processing plants that can benefit,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, HB 218’s sponsor, told Capital Press.
Tax Commission Property Tax Policy Bureau Chief Alan Dornfest said processing plants generally are subject to the tax above the $100,000 threshold. An exemption applies to a stand-alone item — bought after the start of 2013 — with a total acquisition and installation cost of $3,000 or less including components that don’t function independently, the commission says.
HB 218 would phase out the personal property tax by 10% a year for 10 years. As of Jan. 1, 2022, it would exempt transient property — unregistered construction, logging and mining equipment that spends more than a month in multiple counties in the same year — and personal property acquired after that date.
The bill would assess remaining personal property to establish the amount counties are reimbursed “in 10% increments until all of the personal property tax paid by business is eliminated and the state is fully reimbursing local governments,” the bill’s purpose statement reads.
The estimated cost of the bill is $13.5 million for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1, 2022, and $135.2 million over 10 years.
Expansion that boosts business and personal income taxes could help offset the long-term cost.
Assistant House Minority Leader James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who both are on the Revenue and Taxation Committee, said in a release that fixed reimbursement will not adjust to the cost of providing services.
“Why would we create another property tax break for the largest corporations while working Idahoans are struggling with rising property tax bills?” Ruchti said. “We should be focusing on the solutions that help Idahoans: raising the homeowner’s exemption and increasing property tax assistance for seniors on fixed incomes.”
“The share of the tax load that homeowners pay is already growing with every passing year,” Necochea said. “Over time, this bill will create an additional shift onto homeowners. It is unsustainable and it’s not fair to the people of Idaho.”