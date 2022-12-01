The Idaho Preferred holiday gift box program is expanding to increase the number of customer options and attract more farmers and food makers.
The program will offer 1,000 boxes in two configurations, the state Department of Agriculture said in a release.
Last year's artisan food boxes sold out early.
Products from more than two dozen food businesses are featured.
The boxes “have become a wonderful tradition and are a great way to share a taste of the Gem State with loved ones near and far,” said Celia Gould, department director.
Idaho Preferred, a state Department of Agriculture program, aims to connect the state’s farmers and food makers with consumers, retailers and food services.
“This gift is more than a box of great-tasting products,” said Erica White, marketing specialist with Idaho Preferred. “It’s an opportunity to support some of our local Idaho farmers, ranchers and food crafters while giving a uniquely Idaho gift.”
The department encourages early ordering. Shipping is slated by mid-December for holiday delivery. For more information or to order: https://bit.ly/3Us8nDE
