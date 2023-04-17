Hells Canyon Dam

The Hells Canyon Dam is one of 17 dams Idaho Power uses to generate electricity.

 Idaho Power

Idaho Power Co. for the third time in two years is seeking proposals to develop more electricity generators to help meet the growing demand.

Its new request calls for new generators to go online in June 2026 and June 2027. Eligible projects include solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage, gas-fired convertible to hydrogen, other products that meet ownership and functionality requirements and market purchase agreements.

