Idaho Power Co. for the third time in two years is seeking proposals to develop more electricity generators to help meet the growing demand.
Its new request calls for new generators to go online in June 2026 and June 2027. Eligible projects include solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage, gas-fired convertible to hydrogen, other products that meet ownership and functionality requirements and market purchase agreements.
The Boise-based company serves more than 610,000 customers in Idaho and eastern Oregon.
In late June 2021, the company experienced its all-time peak demand of 3,745 megawatts during the 6 p.m. hour, spokesman Brad Bowlin said.
The company is seeking bids for about 350 megawatts of peak capacity and up to 1,100 megawatts of variable energy resources such as solar and wind generation.
A megawatt is the amount of energy needed to power about 770 average-sized homes in the service area, according to the company.
A 1.9% average annual increase in system peak demand is forecast from 2024 to 2043, according to the company’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan, Bowlin said. Sales are expected to grow by 2.2% a year.
A need for more electricity during periods of peak demand, typically in summer during late afternoon and evening, was identified in the long-range planning process, a company news release said.
“Most of the peak demand increase can be attributed to large commercial (and) industrial customers, although all sectors will continue to grow,” Bowlin said. Irrigation sales are forecast to grow by 0.3% annually from 2024 through 2028.
Load-growth forecasts are higher recently as a result of large planned projects such as a Meta data center and a major expansion at computer chip manufacturer Micron Technology, Idaho Power CEO Lisa Grow said in a 2022 fourth-quarter earnings report.
The company owns 17 hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. Its energy production last year was:
• 31.1% from hydro.
• 19.9% from coal.
• 12.6% from natural gas.
• 10% from wind.
• 3.8% from solar.
• 2.3% from geothermal, biomass and other sources.
The company has long-term power purchase agreements with geothermal projects Neal Hot Springs near Vale, Ore., and Raft River Geothermal in Cassia County, Idaho. Nameplate maximum capacities are 22 megawatts for Neal, which came online in 2012, and 13 megawatts for Raft River, which came online in 2008.
The geothermal plants “last year contributed a small but significant amount of energy to our overall energy mix,” Bowlin said. “Geothermal is a good resource from a base load perspective. The output is steady and predictable.”
Idaho Power also requested proposals in May and December 2021. It subsequently signed a power purchase agreement with the Black Mesa solar project and contracted for the installation of 120 megawatts of battery storage. It is working on the pending Franklin solar and battery project of 100 megawatts and evaluating projects that would come online in 2025.
