Recent precipitation and recurring cold weather slowed Idaho potato planting in spots, but growers gladly accepted those challenges in exchange for needed mountain snowpack and soil moisture.
Idaho potato planting typically starts in the southwest and progresses into higher-altitude, cooler regions to the east and north.
Total acreage may be below last year’s approximately 314,000 acres as farmers consider water availability and other issues.
“From Boise to Blackfoot they have begun planting, and in the Idaho Falls area, they should start planting this week,” Travis Blacker, Idaho Potato Commission industry relations director, said April 19.
“There were some weather disruptions last week with the storms, but nobody’s complaining,” he said. “We need the moisture for sure.”
“Depending on what area you’re in, there could be some water issues,” Blacker said.
How many potato acres a farmer plants will reflect factors such as water availability, crop rotations, prices of other crops and input costs.
In eastern Idaho, Bryan Searle of Shelley started planting potatoes April 19. He aimed to finish around May 1. He said his potato acreage will be down about 25%.
“We’ve elected not to plant a few acres because the canal system they’re on doesn’t have much (water) storage and it appears by Aug. 1 they will be out of water, on the optimistic side,” Searle said.
Cutting back on fertilizer and other high-cost inputs is an option, “but if you short the crop, you’re going to be short on your overall production,” he said. “And if you don’t have water at the end, you’re shorted, too. The finish part will be interesting.”
In the southwest, Wilder potato farmer Doug Gross said April 19 that potato planting concluded 10 days earlier.
“We had decent enough weather,” he said. “Then it cooled off, so the potatoes haven’t done much. Seed is sprouting but it is a cold, wet spring.”
Gross said planted acreage is down slightly. The farm shifted some growing locations and planted more short-season varieties in light of a reduced irrigation water supply.
“We just have to wait and see what the weather conditions are,” he said. “We don’t see huge changes other than it’s going to be a very critical year with our water management.”
Gross said April 19 that the farm’s seed business was still processing potato seed for growers who had not finished planting. Seed supply is below normal after the challenging 2021 growing season “and we are struggling at the end here finding enough seed for growers’ needs.”
Hammett-area grower Nick Blanksma on April 19 finished planting the same potato acreage and variety as he grew in 2021.
He said his location is better off than many for irrigation water, though supply figures to be tight at season’s end.
Blanksma said soil moisture was adequate for potato planting, helped by rain.
He said he targets soil temperature of 50 degrees at seed-piece depth, “and we have been at 47.” The impact likely is “minimal as long as we get some sunshine and warmth.”
Kamren Koompin of American Falls started planting April 19.
“Rain over the past weekend really helped things out,” he said. Without it, “things would be really dry and dusty as we’re planting potatoes, let alone anything else.”