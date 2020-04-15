Idaho potato planting is on schedule under mostly favorable conditions, in contrast to the cold, wet spring last year that delayed the crop.
Fewer acres will be planted, in response to COVID-19 shutdowns slashing foodservice demand.
Idaho leads in U.S. potato production. About 60% of the state’s crop goes to fried or dehydrated products. The rest goes to the fresh market, divided roughly equally between retail and foodservice.
Total Idaho acreage “is definitely going to be lower” this year, said Travis Blacker, the state Potato Commission industry relations director, who is based in Idaho Falls. “We don’t yet know how much.”
About 308,000 acres were harvested last year, down 2% from 2018, according to USDA.
Growers of potatoes for fried products recently agreed to a 2020 contract with processors that calls for a 2% increase in price but a 15-25% drop in acres.
Planting is on schedule, Blacker said April 14. It moves across the state from the western border to Fort Hall in the east.
“It has been a little chilly over here the last couple of days, but we think the weather is cooperating,” he said.
Hammett-based grower and Potato Commission Chairman Nick Blanksma said April 11 that his planting was about half completed, and conditions were ideal after earlier rain.
Soil is a bit drier than normal in the region, but erring on the dry side is best for planting and overall soil health, he said. “Everything so far is set up to be good” for growing.
Bryan Searle, who farms near Shelley southwest of Idaho Falls, said that in a typical year he aims to start planting around April 20.
“This year, I figure I will start April 17,” Searle said. “I’ve got a couple of fields that are sand. If I didn’t have the sand, I would wait four or five days.”
“We have had some good rains, so the seed piece will be going into good moisture,” he said.
Mike Thornton, of the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center, said that ideally potato growers have enough soil moisture at planting so they do not have to irrigate before emergence.
Soil that is too dry means cut surfaces won’t heal well and seed pieces can dehydrate, preventing sprout growth, he said. Nearly saturated soil encourages seed decay and can result in compaction around the seed piece during planting.
Near Heyburn in south-central Idaho, Southwind Farms was planting fingerling potatoes. As of April 14, planting was about 20% completed, president Robert Tominaga said.
Some 60 to 70% of fingerlings go into foodservice, he said, so acreage will be down slightly.
“We are trying to mitigate some of that as much as we can,” Tominaga said, referring to COVID-19 impacts, “but we were committed to take seed and had the ground rented.”
As for planting conditions, “moisture is OK,” he said. Ground temperature “is a little colder than we would like, but will warm up.”