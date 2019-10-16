The annual Big Idaho Potato Harvest Meeting will be Nov. 13 in Fort Hall.
“We have put this meeting in November so all growers can participate,” because harvest by then is completed, Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Frank Muir said. About 300 attended the free meeting in each of the last two years.
The meeting will be at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail.
One goal is to update growers on commission marketing, research and policy initiatives so they can provide input, he said. The commission collects a checkoff of 12.5 cents per hundredweight — 7.5 cents, or 60%, from the grower and 5 cents from a subsequent handler such as a shipper or processor.
“We encourage all growers to know what the commission is doing with their potato-tax money,” Muir said.
The event starts at 9 a.m. with meetings of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association, United Potato Growers of Idaho, Southern Idaho Potato Cooperative and the raw-products group of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.
Presentations by Potatoes USA President and CEO Blair Richardson and National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles are scheduled at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.
Muir’s presentation at a noon lunch will cover the commission’s annual marketing plan as well as findings in a study by Optimization Group of Ann Arbor, Mich., of the industry’s economic impact. Grower-of-the-year awards will be presented by Potato Growers of Idaho.
Presentations also are scheduled on the commission’s quality-assurance project and an updated, commission-funded study on the best location for the industry’s next major North American processing facility.
Presenters also likely will discuss this year’s crop — challenged by a hard freeze Oct. 10-11 during harvest — trade issues and opportunities and demand trends.
“We will be talking again about some of the more long-term issues, such as redistricting in regard to how our grower commissioners are selected,” Muir said.
The commission’s two processor members and two shipper members are elected at-large. The five other members are growers elected by district. Commissioners can serve up to two three-year terms.
The commission last summer approved a proposed change that would eventually increase grower representation on the high-volume east side. Election participation would be based on new district alignments, and one of the two grower seats in the west would be moved to the east as terms expire. Legislative approval is required.