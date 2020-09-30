Idaho’s potato harvest so far shows above-average yields and good quality.
“I have heard of and seen just beautiful potatoes,” Idaho Potato Commission Industry Relations Director Travis Blacker said.
Idaho leads the U.S. in potato production, growing nearly one-third of the country’s total, the state Department of Agriculture says.
The 2019 crop was down 2% in harvested acres and 8% in production by weight because of spring frosts and a hard freeze in early October, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
This year’s planted acreage is down 3-5%. NASS reported it at 300,000 acres based on surveys, and United Potato Growers of Idaho pegged it at 295,790 following in-person counts at fields. Some plantings occurred before processors reduced contracted acres because of COVID-19 concerns.
Blacker estimated 60-65% of harvest is left statewide. It typically starts in southwest Idaho before moving to the generally higher-altitude south-central and southeast regions.
Doug Gross, who farms near Wilder, in the southwest corner of the state, said Sept. 25 that his harvest was about 75% finished and slightly ahead of schedule. “Yields have been slightly above average. We are very pleased with the quality.”
Heavy rains came in late spring, “but by then the crop was pretty well-developed and coming along pretty well,” he said. June and July produced nice growing conditions including mostly mild temperatures, “so potato shape is very good — fatter than normal.”
Nick Blanksma of Hammett said he is seeing above-average quality.
“Yields are about average,” he said. “I have heard of some growers in western Idaho being slightly above average, but for the most part everybody I have spoken with in western and south-central Idaho is seeing high quality and average yield.”
Blanksma said it was smoky for about three weeks, but by then most of his crop was harvest-ready. Except for high heat in mid-August that likely cost some yield, growing conditions were excellent. He expected his harvest to be about 60% completed late Sept. 25.
Jeff Gibson’s potato harvest in the Rupert area was about half completed Sept. 25.
“Quality is looking above-average. I would say yield is better than last year’s, but not a lot,” he said. Yields appear to be slightly below the long-term average, whereas the 2019 yield was significantly below it.
Gibson said it appears 2020 yields were dragged by a cool June that cut the number of ideal growing-degree days, a hot July and August, and a frost after the first full week of September.
American Falls grower Kamren Koompin, who was about two-thirds through harvest Sept. 25, said that so far, “it’s kind of variety-dependent, but the quality has been good, maybe a little above average.” Russet Burbanks have shown slightly above-average quality and average yield.
He looked forward to upcoming highs in the mid-70s in eastern Idaho.
“You can’t get much better digging weather than that,” Koompin said.