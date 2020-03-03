Idaho Potato Growers Association organizers expect the new group to provide a strong voice in policymaking and advocacy.
“Being the third most valuable crop in the state (dairy and beef lead), it would be in growers’ best interest to have a voice, both at the state level and national level, to advocate on their behalf,” said American Falls-area potato grower Kamren Koompin, who is interim president during its organizational phase.
“Farmers with concerns can bring those concerns forward, and you have a platform to discuss those,” he said.
IPGA, open to anyone who grows more than 5 acres of potatoes in the state, is succeeding Potato Growers of Idaho. PGI, which has reduced its day-to-day advocacy work in recent years, is transferring its articles of incorporation to the new organization and amending them.
Twenty-five members, five from each district, will comprise a board that will be led by a five-member executive committee.
Idaho leads the nation in potato production, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s annual volume, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Production in the state last year totaled 131 million hundredweight from 308,000 acres, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported. Several hundred growers operate in the state.
Koompin, PGI’s most recent board president, said the new group’s organizers envision a setup similar to that used for many years by the state’s grain, dairy and beef industries: separate associations and commissions.
Dues-collecting associations emphasize advocacy. Commissions are government agencies that collect a portion of every producer’s annual commodity revenue and spend it on research, marketing and education. The Idaho Potato Commission in 2008 increased its assessment largely to pay for national advertising. Commissions also may contribute to associations.
“Like all other associations, whether industry or grower, we are there to advocate and represent all growers in the state of Idaho,” Koompin said. Regardless of the type of potato produced — for fresh or processing markets, or for seed — “if you are a potato grower, we are there for you.”
An ongoing funding mechanism is yet to be determined but will include voluntary member dues, and possibly different support levels for members and associate members. Ideally, 60% of the state’s growers would pay dues voluntarily, he said.
IPGA also could possibly enter a service contract with the Potato Commission. That would require approval from the commission, which includes five growers, two shippers and two processors.
The commission about 13 years ago formed a grower-focused Agriculture Affairs Committee but remained limited in its ability to advocate.
PGI remained involved in advocacy in a limited role, outgoing Executive Director Keith Esplin said.
The IPC's Ag Affairs Committee “has done well in making sure the industry is well represented in the National Potato Council,” he said. “There hasn’t been a grassroots program for growers to develop positions on issues, and along with that, to develop the next generation of grower leaders.”
Mike Telford, an Arco-area grower of seed potatoes, chaired the committee that formed Ag Affairs.
“The potato growers had an independent voice in decades past,” he said. “It’s important that growers have a forum to discuss issues important to them and formulate policy at a grassroots level. That is what has been lacking within the committee structure we have been operating in over the last 13 years.”
Some eastern Idaho potato farmers for the past two years have advocated redistricting the grower segment of the commission to include more representation from that region, since it produces most of the state’s volume.
Koompin said that while IPGA’s formation is “somewhat tied” to that issue, even a redistricted commission would not take on an advocacy role.
“If there had been a grassroots platform for growers to talk about the issues, that would have been a much better way to handle that than going straight to the commission,” he said. “That is not the commission’s job.”
The Growers Association plans to make presentations at commission meetings, Koompin said.
As for PGI, it began in the 1960s as an association that bargained with processors on behalf of growers. It added a grower-advocacy role over the years, Esplin said. When the bargaining-focused Southern Idaho Potato Cooperative formed in the late 1990s, PGI lost membership and support — a factor in the commission forming the Agriculture Affairs Committee and an industry-relations unit.
Grower interests recently have been represented within Food Producers of Idaho and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation as well as PGI.
PGI has continued to co-manage the Idaho Potato Political Action Committee with the Idaho Grower Shippers Association. Esplin said PGI’s role in that organization is to be passed to the Idaho Potato Growers Association. Existing PAC funds are earmarked for 2020 campaigns.