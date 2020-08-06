The executive committee of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association has canceled the organization’s annual convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The convention had been scheduled for Sept. 2-4 in Sun Valley.
In a notice to members and industry allies, the committee members said they know the announcement will be received with disappointment but the decision was made after much discussion and input from the industry, state leaders, local health officials and Sun Valley Resort staff.
“We simply cannot risk the safety of our members and industry partners, nor do we wish to endanger their business or the reputation of the Idaho potato industry. Moreover, we do not have confidence that we can press on, even with numerous safety measures in place, and still deliver the exceptional experience that defines the IGSA convention,” the notice stated.
This is just the second time in IGSA’s history the convention has been cancelled. The 1945 convention was cancelled due to war conditions.