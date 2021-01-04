The 53rd annual Idaho Potato Conference is scheduled virtually from 8 a.m. to noon Mountain Jan. 19-21.
The University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences said the event, traditionally held in Pocatello, shifted to a virtual format due to coronavirus concerns.
Sessions are free. Advance registration is required. Certified Crop Adviser and Idaho pesticide-recertification credits are available. A Spanish session is set from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 19.
Seminars are slated on topics ranging from potato varieties and quality — including economic ramifications — to disease and recommended practices. Each day will conclude with a presentation by a company working in the industry.
Additional details about the conference will be posted at https://bit.ly/2Lmb23S.
Registration: Kristy Mayer, UI Auxiliary Services, 208-885-4152 or kristym@uidaho.edu.