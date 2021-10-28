BOISE — The Idaho Potato Commission’s revamped website is generating more online traffic and more interest in the state's signature crop.
"Meet the Growers" is a monthly feature. It started as a social media campaign. The commission developed it into a permanent part of the marketing program.
“People want to know where their food comes from, and we can show them,” said Jamie Bowen, the commission’s domestic marketing director. “These are people farming Idaho potatoes.”
She said the idahopotato.com recipe database is longstanding and popular. Site visitors can search by category such as scalloped or baked potatoes.
“Now you can search for the specific diet you are on, and see recipes that fall into that category,” Bowen said. The 1,700-recipe database now can be sorted by 10 popular diets.
The commission began its website more than 20 years ago. It established a bigger internet presence and improved online capabilities in the mid to late 2000s. Updates and redesigns have been frequent since.
“The website is always important, and what we really need to be mindful of is being ahead of the game, with technology changing and changes in what people are looking for,” Bowen said. “We are always going to be adapting and are always going to be changing.”
The latest upgrade aims to make navigation and usage easier by mobile phone or tablet, she said. The site also has a fresh look.
According to the commission, its website had 16% more visits in the past year, to more than 1.5 million, and 43% more in the past two years. And the recent average visit is nearly two minutes, compared to the 15 seconds internet optimization company Crazy Egg found as an average for all sites.
The commission in the past year also had 12.3% more page views. Total page views approached 2.5 million. A recent recipe campaign promoted on the home page generated 29,424 page views.
Website features that got more popular in the past year included the interactive Spuddy Buddy mascot chat bot — 10,000 people asked a question — the online store, which had 11% more sales; retail and foodservice information; and influencers’ posts.
Idaho produces about one-third of U.S. potatoes. More consumers visited the website for potato storage tips, recipes and other information as COVID-19 restrictions prompted a surge in retail buying and at-home meal preparation.
