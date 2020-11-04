The Idaho Potato Commission at its late October meeting welcomed Ron Ambrose, Mark Darrington and Eric Jemmett as new grower members.
Five growers, two processors and two shippers make up the board. Members are limited to two, three-year terms.
Ambrose succeeds Nick Blanksma, who served six years. Darrington succeeds Randy Hardy, who also served six years. Jemmett succeeds Mary Hasenoehrl, who served three years.
New commissioners “have a lot of good experience in the industry,” IPC Industry Relations Director Travis Blacker said. “They are well-thought-of and well-respected, and they’re going to do a great job.”
IPC is a quasi-state agency focused on marketing, research and education. It collects a tax of 12.5 cents per hundredweight of potatoes — 7.5 cents, or 60%, from the grower and 5 cents from a subsequent handler such as a shipper or processor.
Idaho leads the U.S. in potato production, growing about one-third of the country's supply.
Growers in eastern Idaho, which has the most potato acres, in recent years have sought more representation on the commission. Bills addressing the issue did not pass in 2019 or this year.
The independent Idaho Potato Growers Association formed last March and has approached the commission about financial support.
“The IPGA looks forward to working with the Idaho Potato Commission on behalf of growers and building more of a relationship than is currently there,” said IPGA Board President Kamren Koompin, a grower near American Falls.
Even if the commission decides not to help pay for IPGA’s services to growers, “it’s still important to communicate and work on behalf of growers in the state.”
Ambrose, of Wendell, is owner-operator of Jerome-based 4 Ace Farms LLC. Its potatoes go to processing, dehydration and fresh markets.
“I’m honored and really looking forward to learning more about commission activities and helping out where I can to promote the Idaho potato,” he said. He plans to focus on research and education, including work by a research consortium formed by Idaho, Oregon and Washington potato commissions.
Darrington owns Big D Farms LLC in the Declo area. Potatoes for processing are the farm’s biggest cash crop.
“I want growers to understand the value that they receive through commission efforts and activities,” he said.
“I fully recognize our viewpoints are shaped by our own experiences,” said Darrington, who has participated in several commodity organizations. “So I want to make sure I take time to understand the broadness of expertise beyond my own before I get caught up in any major initiatives.”
Jemmett is a partner in J&S Farms near Parma and operates Jemmett Consulting and Research. The farm’s potatoes are mostly for processing.
He looks forward to learning commission processes, integrating into IPC, “determining what needs other growers here have and expressing those needs to the commission.”
“The political climate has put some uncertainty into our agriculture industry,” Jemmett said. He aims to help growers connect with members of Idaho’s congressional delegation.