The Idaho Potato Commission will use a two-year, $100,000 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant to improve market opportunities for the crop in Taiwan.
The commission in 2019 received a $165,850 grant for the same purpose.
The 2021 grant was among 15 totaling $1.85 million, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced recently.
Potatoes must be confirmed as free of the fungal disease Late Blight before they are allowed into Taiwan. The money is used to reimburse growers for disease tests.
Ross Johnson, the Idaho Potato Commission's international marketing director, said nearly all U.S. potatoes that go to Taiwan each year are grown in Washington or Oregon. Growers in those states pay their agriculture departments for Late Blight testing before they fulfill established export contracts.
In Idaho, “we are covering the cost of Late Blight testing so that if we find business relationships or opportunities, we would have potatoes available from multiple shippers,” he said.
Johnson said the 2019 grant helped the commission increase the number of shippers testing for Late Blight from one to five. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, “our hope is that we will start traveling again, to start building relationships in Taiwan as we have done in other Asian countries.”
Idaho produces about one-third of the U.S. potato crop. Exports account for about 20% of the U.S. and Idaho crops. A greater share of the Washington and Oregon crops are exported because of their proximity to ports.
In Taiwan, “the proximity to U.S. ports contributes to shorter shipping time to the destination, which in turn reduces quality concerns,” Johnson said. “And as it is an already an established market thanks to the work of Potatoes USA, we want to capitalize on the opportunity that is already present.”
Taiwan is the biggest Asian export market for U.S. fresh potatoes, buying more than 2.5 times the volume of the next biggest buyer, The Philippines, in the July-September marketing quarter.
