Famous Idaho Potatoes Facebook page.

A screenshot from the Famous Idaho Potatoes Facebook page.

 Facebook

The Idaho Potato Commission plans to boost its presence on social media in the coming year.

Nearly half of the commission’s overall budget goes to advertising and consumer-focused media and promotion, including the website. The most recent annual budget — the fiscal year started Sept. 1 — directs about 5% of that total to social media, including advertising. Previously, social media spending was minimal.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you