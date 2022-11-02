The Idaho Potato Commission plans to boost its presence on social media in the coming year.
Nearly half of the commission’s overall budget goes to advertising and consumer-focused media and promotion, including the website. The most recent annual budget — the fiscal year started Sept. 1 — directs about 5% of that total to social media, including advertising. Previously, social media spending was minimal.
Three-quarters of internet users go to social media platforms to research brands and products, Hull said, citing DataReportal, which tracks internet trends.
“Compared to, say, 10 years ago, it’s not just the younger generation on social media,” she said. On one of the big platforms, the average age of a follower of the commission’s profile page is 48.
Around half of all major brands in the past year increased their spending on social media or digital marketing, Hull said. The potato commission is following suit “to be relevant, to have a presence and make sure everyone, when they think of potatoes, thinks of Idaho potatoes as the go-to.”
The commission’s reach, or total number of unique people who saw any of its content, jumped by nearly 250% on one major social media platform and more than 10% on another from Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 1, 2022.
The commission also spent more on ads, which boosted reach by making the best use of algorithms that favor ad spending, Hull said.
The total audience following for all major IPC social media channels increased in the past year by 26,000 to about 146,000, she said. Video content accounted for around half of the new followers, or frequent visitors to a brand’s on-platform profile page.
The social media strategy aims to build on the increase in followers. Creating more video content for well-suited platforms is a major part of that, Hull said.
Engagements also increased during the same 12 months. They capture interactions with content such as liking, commenting or sharing. Special promotions can produce a jump in engagements, which last year topped 500,000 on the commission’s three primary social channels combined.
“Video views and engagements are just as important, if not more, than having that following,” Hull said. “It just takes that one viral video and everyone is talking about it.”
For example, a video about an IPC perfume early this year drew a big audience.
Visits to Idahopotato.com via social media channels increased by one-third during the last five years compared to the previous five years. Important sources of these “social referrals” in recent years include recipes and a map of where to buy Idaho potatoes, Hull said.
“If we can continue to drive people to the website, then we accomplish educating consumers on the Idaho potato brand as well as all things Idaho potato” including information about preparation, research, and commission programs and resources, she said.
Idaho leads the U.S. in potato production. The commission’s nearly $15 million budget, based on estimated yields, is funded by a tax of 12.5 cents per hundredweight. Planted acres this year approached 300,000.
