Grizzly bear

The state of Idaho intends to sue the federal government over its listing of the grizzly bear as endangered. 

 Terry Tollefsbol/USFWS

Idaho has sent another notice of its intent to sue the federal government over the listing of the grizzly bear as an endangered species.

In the latest tussle over the listing, the state intends to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the Biden administration’s failure to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.

