Idaho has sent another notice of its intent to sue the federal government over the listing of the grizzly bear as an endangered species.
In the latest tussle over the listing, the state intends to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the Biden administration’s failure to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.
The action follows the agency’s determination to take no further action on Idaho’s petition to delist the grizzly bear in the Lower 48 states.
The petition to delist the bear on the basis of the grizzly not being a valid listable entity did not present substantial scientific or commercial information, the agency said in its determination issued on Feb. 9.
The determination came a week after Gov. Brad Little notified the Biden administration of the state’s intent to sue over the federal government’s failure to make a required finding on the state’s earlier petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.
Idaho filed a petition for delisting the grizzly bear in the Lower 48 states on March 9, 2022, contending it does not qualify as a “species” under the Endangered Species Act.
The Endangered Species Act requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide within 90 days whether a petition includes evidence that delisting is warranted.
Idaho is appealing Fish and Wildlife’s Feb. 9 determination.
Little’s May 10 letter of intent said the listing of the grizzly bear is unlawful because it exceeds Fish and Wildlife’s statutory authority and applies protections to an entity that is not a listed species as defined by the Endangered Species Act.
Idaho’s petition on the basis the grizzly bear is not a listed species relies primarily on Fish and Wildlife’s own documents, including its 2021-2022 status assessment and 5-year status review for grizzly bear in the Lower 48, Little said.
“It is unfathomable how USFWS could determine its prior documents do not constitute ‘substantial information’ that would lead a reasonable person to conclude that the listing sought by Idaho’s petition may be warranted,” he said.
The agency has acknowledged error of the Lower 48 listing for well over a decade and has made various findings supportive of a determination that the listing does not meet the ESA definition of “species,” he said.
The grizzly bear was first listed as threatened in 1975. In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of the grizzly bear from the endangered species list, citing a significant increase in bear populations and a doubling of their range.
In September 2018, a federal judge in Montana put the grizzly bear back on the endangered species list. The state of Wyoming appealed the decision, and in July 2020 a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the continued protections for the grizzly bear.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.