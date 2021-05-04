Idaho’s first rulemaking session on hemp production will be next month.
The Legislature and Gov. Brad Little recently authorized hemp production and research, making Idaho the last state to legalize the crop.
House Bill 126 calls for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to submit a hemp plan to USDA by Sept. 1. The agency also must develop administrative rules through negotiations with would-be growers, processors and other stakeholders. The Legislature will have a chance to weigh in on the rules ahead of the 2022 growing season.
At least two rulemaking sessions are expected, ISDA Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt said.
“We’re going to move as quickly as we can,” she said. “We hope to start in June.”
Dates for meetings in June and possibly July are to be set through required public-notice procedures. When the rulemaking sessions are listed, ISDA will update its website and notify stakeholders.
Tewalt said the department already is fielding many calls and emails from interested stakeholders. They include prospective growers and processors, and “a lot of folks who have expressed interest in sharing their experience in other states.
“Rulemaking is a very open process and is open to a variety of stakeholders,” she said. “And for ag producers, it’s not uncommon for them to produce across state lines.”
Negotiated rulemaking sessions will cover topics such as how ISDA will maintain information about hemp growers and their production sites, how it will plan for inspection and disposal procedures, hemp sampling and testing, and fees, Tewalt said.
“I anticipate a strong discussion around fees, and establishing fees that are sufficient to have a program but that also are appropriate to producers,” she said.
Braden Jensen, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation deputy director of governmental affairs, said the organization “will be monitoring and participating in the negotiated rulemaking process as this goes forward....”
The Farm Bureau wants to make sure the rules align with House Bill 126 and the expectation of the Legislature, he said.
He said the number of farmers and processors planning to get involved with hemp in Idaho is not yet known, partly because “a lot of people would like to understand the rules framework and expectations before they even would commit.”
Any state rule that is more stringent than the federal rule must be specified as such.
To be notified of the upcoming virtual meetings email rulesinfo@isda.idaho.gov.
HB 126 authorizes industrial hemp containing up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol — the limit under the 2018 federal Farm Bill — and calls on ISDA to develop a hemp program and licensing. It does not allow in-state sale of products that contain THC.
House Bill 365 appropriates ongoing state general fund spending of $100,000 for personnel and $50,000 for operating expenditures on the hemp program.