Onion farmers in the southwest Idaho-southeast Oregon growing region expected federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments to be higher.
CFAP payments to producers of dry onions are 1 cent per pound for crops that had at least a 5% price decline between Jan. 15 and April 15 due to COVID-19, 5 cents per pound for crop delivered but unpaid, and 1 cent per pound for the crop that was unharvested or unsold during the period.
Recipients certify losses on the application. They can qualify for aid under one or all of the categories.
Onion producers in Idaho and Oregon are happy the original $125,000 cap was doubled but remain concerned about per-unit compensation. The area produces about one-third of the country’s fall-winter storage crop.
“We thought the amounts would be closer to breakeven, but until we get in there, we won’t know,” said Paul Skeen of Nyssa, Ore., president of the Malheur County Onion Growers Association. “We’re still waiting to find out, but it doesn’t appear to be as lucrative of a saving to the grower as we thought it was going to be.”
Farmers also wonder why unit payments are low compared to other commodities, though they realize some crops are not covered, Skeen said.
“They’re trying,” he said, referring to USDA raising the cap. And the program could change, he said.
As for the nickel-per-pound CFAP payment for onions delivered but unpaid, Skeen said many shipments from southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon continued past the April 15 loss-reporting period into May. Most were accepted by the customer.
Kay Riley, who chairs the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Onion Committee and manages Snake River Produce in Nyssa, said his company collected on most of its bills, adjusting a few on a case-by-case basis.
Non-shipment was a bigger issue than non-payment, Skeen said.
“It’s when we got shut down” that the biggest COVID-19 impact materialized, he said. “One day, we had 18 loads out of the entire Treasure Valley. We are foodservice, not retail, so our onions were too big.”
Some 100-150 semitrailer loads of onions usually leave the Treasure Valley each day during that time of year.
Skeen, who plans to apply for CFAP relief for his farm, said payments likely will be less than many growers expected. Some growers could hit the $250,000 cap, but many will be well below it.
“We are grateful there is some assistance, but the scope and magnitude of the market disruption that we have seen this year and continue to see kind of dwarfs the size of what this program is,” said Bruce Corn, who grows onions and other crops between Nyssa and Ontario, Ore. He plans to apply for the aid.
Larger farms figure to hit the cap faster, but spread fixed per-unit payments over more acres and volume, he said. Smaller-scale growers less likely to hit the cap could have an increased chance of being made whole.
Riley said his company was busy with increased retail demand for about a week after Oregon’s stay-at-home order took effect in March. “And after that, business just completely dried up” to around 10% of normal volume.
Onion oversupply and price declines from mid-January to mid-April reflected higher imports of onions from Mexico and Canada as well as COVID-19 impact, he said.
USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, in its Jan. 15 daily National Potato and Onion Report, said a 50-pound sack of jumbo yellow onions from the Idaho-Malheur County, Ore., growing region sold for $8.50-$9, mostly $9.
USDA April 15 reported a price of $5-6 and a 16.8% drop in season shipments from a year earlier. As of the May 22 report, which captured the whole marketing season, shipments were down 17.8%.
Riley is concerned about the 2020 crop, which encompasses the average number of acres and was planted before the COVID-19 impact was known.
“So it’s imperative to us that they (state leaders) get business back open by fall, or there will not be enough of a marketplace to move our crop,” he said.