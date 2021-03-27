The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Idaho State Department of Agriculture have confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two wild jackrabbits southwest of the Boise Airport in Ada County.
RHD is a highly contagious and often deadly virus in rabbits. It is spread through direct contact with an infected animal, carcass, contaminated food or water source or other material coming into direct contact with an infected rabbit.
The disease is not known to affect humans, livestock or pets other than domestic rabbits. It has been identified in other states only in wild and domestic rabbits. This is first case of RHD identified in wild or domestic rabbits in Idaho.
“Rabbit owners need to be practicing enhanced biosecurity measures at all of their operations,” Scott Leibsle, Idaho state veterinarian, said in a press release on Friday.
“Prevention is the best disease mitigation strategy right now,” he said.
ISDA recommends domestic rabbit owners and breeders of pet, show and meat production rabbits incorporate strict biosecurity measures to protect their rabbits and prevent the spread of the disease.
Anyone encountering a dead wild rabbit is asked to leave the carcass in place and contact Fish and Game at a regional office or by calling (208) 939-9171. Incidents can also be reported online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/conservation/wildlife-health/add.
The Department of Agriculture is not asking that domestic rabbit shows or exhibitions be canceled at this time.
Updates for domestic rabbit owners will be available at https://agri.idaho.gov/main/rabbit-hemorrhagic-disease/.