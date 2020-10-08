A Twin Falls, Idaho, man has been sentenced to probation and will pay restitution to the federal government for illegally cutting firewood from a national forest.
Mark Allen James, 23, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to three years of probation for theft of government property, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered James to pay $1,680 in restitution. James pleaded guilty to the charge on May 26.
During the fall of 2018, James repeatedly harvested timber from the Deadline Ridge Summer Home area of the Sawtooth National Forest, according to court records.
The timber harvested was the property of the U.S., as it was on national forest land. James harvested the timber without a permit and sold the illegally obtained timber online.
Law enforcement officers interviewed James at the conclusion of their investigation. He confessed to harvesting 12 cords of firewood and selling it for $140 per cord.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service.