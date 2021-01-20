The Idaho Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on Jan. 19 advanced proposed changes to state Department of Agriculture rules on pesticides and on weights and measures, both the result of stakeholder negotiations.
Revised rules on pesticide and chemigation use and application, if approved, would eliminate a low-flying prohibition over specified areas — such as cities or schools — and defer to Federal Aviation Administration standards. State rules on aerial-application hazard areas would be streamlined.
ISDA Deputy Director Brian Oakey said the wind-speed standard emerged from negotiated rule-making.
“Ultimately, the group felt it was important,” he said. “If a label is silent, stakeholders asked that we have a default standard.”
Oakey said the 23-year-old state low-flying prohibition was seldom-used and complex to enforce. Many stakeholders said FAA’s similar rule is adequate.
“Our focus has been on ensuring pesticides are sprayed in a way that follows the label, and don’t drift,” he said.
Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association Executive Director David Lehman said most states don’t regulate ag aviation.
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, expressed concern about deferring aircraft altitude rules to the FAA.
“Time will tell if it’s a good move or not,” he said.
Given increased public concern about pesticides, “reducing regulation and oversight at the state level is a mistake,” medical worker Tyler Harris said. “Federal guidelines exist, but we need more than federal guidelines.”
Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Jonathan Oppenheimer said ICL appreciates the wind-speed limit “and the clear regulation of pesticide drift.” But he urged the committee to hold the rules for review.
The state has schools near low-flight areas, he said. FAA is “spread too thin” for effective oversight, and wasn’t active in ISDA rule-making.
Christina Stucker-Gassi of the Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides said a memorandum of understanding is needed between the ISDA and FAA.
Workers lacked meaningful representation in the rule-making process, she said.
Representatives of several stakeholder groups said they support the revised pesticide rules even though negotiations didn’t produce all they asked for.
The proposed update to weights-and-measures rules includes fee increases spread over three years.
ISDA Ag Inspections Division Bureau Chief Kyle Wilmot said that as the state’s population increases, the department must conduct more weights-and-measures inspections on equipment ranging from scales at grocery check stands to fuel pumps at gas stations.
He said the fee income would fund hiring an additional full-time inspector, conducting more annual inspections to meet increased demand, and replacing or adding testing equipment.
Wilmot said ISDA needs to add capacity to test increasingly prevalent systems like electrical-recharge stations for vehicles and mass-flow meters that measure gas or liquid flow. The department also must maintain its level of service while covering rising costs.