A bill in the Idaho Legislature would ensure county assessors classify pivot corners as agricultural land.
Pivot corners are the parts of square parcels missed by a center-pivot irrigation system’s circular path.
State law assesses farmland and pasture as such as long as it is at least 5 contiguous acres and remains in agricultural production.
House Bill 252’s sponsor, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, said some county assessors have been classifying pivot corners as residential or commercial land, “therefore being able to collect more property taxes on it.”
HB 252 “tightens up the statute so that the assessors won’t be able to classify pivot corners as anything other than agriculture,” he said.
Its attached fiscal note says the bill would not impact the state or taxing districts, though properties currently not assessed correctly would shift to other tax classifications.
The bill also covers land that is used in tandem with ag ground and is difficult to farm because of terrain, or is used primarily to store agricultural commodities or equipment. The Senate may amend this section, von Ehlinger said.
The House approved it unanimously March 8. The Senate March 9 gave the bill an initial reading and referred it to its Local Government and Taxation Committee, which on March 12 returned it for amendment.