Crews at Idaho invasive-species check stations intercepted a record-high 52 mussel-fouled watercraft last year, including 24 destined for rivers and lakes in the state.
Idaho and other Western states had considerable inbound movement of mussel-fouled boats from the Great Lakes and the Colorado River Basin, where the invasive mussels are present, said Nic Zurfluh, Invasive Species Coordination Section manager at the state Department of Agriculture. Reduced water levels in the Lower Colorado Basin last summer and fall exposed more shoreline and mussel beds, a concern headed into 2022 peak season.
Quagga and Zebra mussels multiply quickly and can pose health risks. They clog municipal water systems and irrigation pipes, pumps and canals.
Idaho’s program has conducted about 964,000 inspections since 2009, including nearly 114,000 in 2021.
Six of the state’s 19 roadside stations were open as of early March. They are mainly on primary corridors entering the state. More will open in April and May as boating season gets busier, Zurfluh said.
The department also has five roving crews.
The Columbia Basin remains free of the mussels.
Personnel at check stations in Western states and provinces work together.
“We all have very similar programs,” Zurfluh said. “We all coordinate inspection processes and communicate when high-risk boats are moving around so the destination state can follow up with the boat owner to make sure it’s safe to launch.”
Inspection and cleaning are free at the Idaho stations. Cleaning is by chemical-free hot wash. Crews also target invasive plants.
Funding is through an invasive-species sticker, the Idaho Legislature and federal grants. A sticker is not required on inflatable, non-motorized craft shorter than 10 feet or on a craft that is in transit and will not launch in the state.
All watercraft must stop at the stations. Staff will inspect the craft, clean it if necessary or use a report from earlier on the travel route to expedite the process.
“We are trying to work with the boating industry and the individual boaters so they really have a pleasant experience at the inspection stations,” Zurfluh said. “The stations have been shown to be effective at reducing spread.”
Five early-opening stations in southern Idaho are well positioned to inspect craft coming out of the Lower Colorado Basin, which has quagga mussels.
In northern Idaho, the early-opening Cedars station on Interstate 90 inspects many westbound boats coming out of the Midwest and Great Lakes.
It is “one of our busiest,” Zurfluh said. Inspectors find quagga and zebra mussels on boats that have been in the Great Lakes region, where the mussels first appeared in the late 1980s.
Inspections at the Idaho stations totaled 118,350 in 2019, 134,713 in 2020 and 113,732 in 2021. Crews intercepted 45 mussel-fouled craft in 2019, 35 in 2020 and 52 last year.
“We’ve intercepted two mussel-fouled boats already this year,” Zurfluh said, at Cedars in the north and Malad in the southeast. “We anticipate another very busy season in 2022.”