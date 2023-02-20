Idaho invasive weeds (copy)

Rush skeletonweed is an invasive perennial present in Idaho. A bill recently passed the state House that would help county weed managers to control weeds on private property.

 Idaho Weed Awareness Campaign

Reducing the spread of noxious weeds by involving more landowners is a goal of a bill the Idaho House of Representatives passed Feb. 17.

House Bill 94, to be considered by the Senate, would incorporate an eight-day period into notice requirements for county noxious weed departments. The notices say when and how the weeds are to be controlled.

