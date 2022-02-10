BOISE — The Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee Feb. 10 advanced a proposal to authorize the Hop Growers Commission to promote beer made with hops grown in the state.
The panel voted to send House Bill 530 to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.
Idaho Brewers United Executive Director Sheila Francis told Capital Press that if the legislation passes, “I think we will see additional promotions related to beer from the Idaho hops commission.”
The commission already does some promotion, and “this will give them additional outlets to do so.”
She said the commission, which in the past has participated in other groups’ events on a limited basis, would be able to host its own.
The bill text says the commission would be allowed to host, sponsor or participate in activities or events that dispense or serve beer with Idaho-grown hops. It would be able to buy beer or receive donated beer for promotion.
But the commission “shall not receive any payment for the beer made with Idaho-grown hops it serves, dispenses or donates,” the text says. It says receipt of an admission charge does not constitute such a payment.
Francis told the committee the commission would not open a pop-up bar and sell beer by the glass, for example.
HB 530 also would allow the commission to participate in activities or events promoting new markets, and to promote research and educational material.
It would not require any license, permit or registration.
Though the legislation does not cover taprooms specifically, Francis told Capital Press it would allow growers and the commission to partner with taprooms in promotional activities such as showcasing beer made with a new variety.
The state has 85 craft breweries, Francis told the committee.
She said the legislation expands the commission’s authority but does not change the commission’s existing statutory requirements and responsibilities.
Its promotion provisions are nearly identical to those of the Grape Growers and Wine Producers Commission, which have been “very beneficial to Idaho agriculture,” Francis said.
The Legislature for the second straight year is considering a bill related to the state’s growing hop industry.
Lawmakers in 2021 passed House Bill 232. That law redirected strong-beer revenue from wine to hop commissions and in turn allowed the wine commission to recover that loss by collecting wine excise tax at a higher rate, in steps over three fiscal years. Both commissions supported it.
Idaho, where hop acreage increased in recent years, ranked second in U.S. production in 2021. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in December reported Washington produced 73% of the country’s crop, followed by Idaho at 16% and Oregon at 11%.