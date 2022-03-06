This Feb. 2016 photo shows depredation at a ranch near Challis, Idaho, where elk have eaten from the haystacks. The legislature is considering increasing funding used to compensate farmers for damage wildlife do to crops or livestock.
The Idaho House of Representatives has passed legislation that would provide the state Department of Fish and Game with more money to compensate farmers for crop depredation.
The department has a set-aside account for license and tag fees. The account also accesses a big game depredation account, out of which Fish and Game has the authority to spend $1.1 million annually.
The agency’s new budget increases the spending authority to $2 million this fiscal year and $1.8 million in Fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.
House Bill 702 would increase the amount of money coming out of the department’s depredation fee account from the current $500,000 to $750,000.
The legislation also would change the maximum individual claim. It is now limited to 10% of the annual appropriation to the fund. HB 702 would change the limit to $125,000.
If passed, the law would take effect immediately.
Sal Palazzolo, Fish and Game wildlife habitat program manager, said recent depredation claim totals exceed spending authority, so awards are prorated. The increased spending authority would help.
“We have seen steady increases in both the number and (dollar) amount of the claims that we receive,” he said. Higher commodity values, and farm diversification that put higher-value crops into the mix are factors.
Recent activity includes 59 claims for a total of $754,834 in 2018 and 89 worth nearly $2.39 million in 2019.
The department handled 85 claims worth nearly $1.65 million in 2020 and 87 worth more than $1.72 million in 2021.
So far this year, there have been 39 claims worth $760,822.
The state Fish and Game Commission March 3 voted to support HB 702. One of the bill’s purposes is to roughly equalize spending on depredation and sportsmen’s access.
The department does not receive money from the state general fund.
