BOISE — Rural Idaho and the agriculture sector both stand to benefit from Gov. Brad Little’s new budget.
He proposes substantial investments in road and bridge repairs, water and broadband infrastructure and wildfire control, he told the Legislature on the first day of its annual session Jan. 10.
Transportation spending targets safety and economic benefits.
“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known needs, to maintain our roads and bridges permanently with no new taxes,” Little said. He referred to a record-high surplus in the state budget, driven by population and economic growth.
“The continued prosperity of our farmers, ranchers and the folks who work in the woods depends on a safe, efficient system of roads and bridges,” the Republican rancher from Emmett said. “We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our farm products to market.”
The Legislature must approve a budget for the July 1 start of the fiscal year, including Idaho’s $1.1 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The current year’s budget is about $12.7 billion overall, including all federal funds and the $4.57 billion general fund, which primarily comes from state income and sales taxes. The general fund surplus is projected at $1.9 billion.
Little last year proposed, and the Legislature passed, the largest transportation funding package in state history. Taxes were not raised.
His new proposed budget adds $200 million in ongoing state funding — including $120 million for the state and $80 million for local governments — for road and bridge deferred maintenance, and $200 million in one-time funding to improve local bridges. It also calls for new spending on pedestrian safety.
“This year’s transportation budget as outlined by the governor includes a significant investment in rural infrastructure,” Idaho Associated General Contractors CEO Wayne Hammon said. “Compared to last year, the new budget will do more for rural Idaho.”
Little also proposes new spending on airports, railroads and the Port of Lewiston to benefit the supply chain.
He proposes spending more than $850 million to improve water quantity and quality throughout the state.
Of that total, $75 million from the general fund and $250 million from the Rescue Plan Act would go toward ensuring a dependable supply of water. The Department of Water Resources would use the money to complete critical projects such as raising Anderson Ranch Dam, finishing a pipeline to Mountain Home Air Force Base, adding aquifer-recharge infrastructure on the Upper Snake River and replacing irrigation districts’ and canal companies’ aging infrastructure.
Improving local drinking water and wastewater systems, especially in rural communities, is the goal for proposed spending of $450 million from the Rescue Plan Act and the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The state Department of Environmental Quality would oversee it.
Little also aims to use $70 million of Rescue Plan money and $20 million from the state general fund to improve water quality around the state.
DEQ in overseeing these funds would prioritize nutrient reduction projects identified by the Coeur d’Alene Lake Advisory Committee. Grants would help farmers and ranchers around the state carry out best management practices that improve priority watersheds.
He proposes to increase the Department of Lands general fund budget by 21% to provide more personnel and equipment to combat wildfires. The budget would add eight engine bosses, three fire management officers and a northern Idaho booster crew. It would fully reimburse costs from the 2021 fire season and add $150 million to the fire suppression fund.
Spending of $225 million in federal Rescue Plan and Infrastructure and Jobs acts funds would target broadband infrastructure upgrades over the next five years.
His budget also makes large investments in education, tax relief and public safety.