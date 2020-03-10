BOISE — Eastern Idaho grain grower Dwight Little Sr. got a surprise at this year's Larry Branen Ag Summit — he received a Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture.
“It certainly was an honor I wasn’t expecting,” he said of getting the 2020 Marketing Innovation Award. “It kind of caught me off-guard. It is an honor to get any one of those from the governor.”
Gov. Brad Little — no relation — presented the awards at the recent 26th annual Larry Branen Ag Summit in Boise.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Frank Priestly of Franklin. He was the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s longest-serving president, holding the post from December 1997 to December 2015. He is a lifetime Idaho resident who has been involved in agriculture since childhood. His family has operated a diversified farm and dairy operation through several generations.
His voice “has resonated both nationally and internationally to promote Idaho agricultural products, good farming practices, and appropriate governance,” Summit organizers said in a news release.
Wayne Hurst, who operates a multi-generational diversified crop farm in Declo, received the Education-Advocacy Award. The farm has been in operation since 1980. Hurst has held numerous county, state and national leadership posts in agriculture, and has been deeply engaged in the national farm-policy debate for more than 20 years.
The governor presented the Technical Innovation Award to Culdesac-based Boyer Farms, a multi-generational, family farming operation that started with 19 acres and now stretches some 125 miles from north of Moscow to south of Craigmont. The farm grows winter wheat and legumes, exporting about 75% of its output to Turkey, Spain and China. The operation includes a modern processing plant.
David Mosman, who died last fall, received the Environmental Stewardship Award. He saw the potential for growing various turf-grass seed crops to complement grain and pulse crops on the Camas Prairie of north-central Idaho, was a leader in conservation farming and was instrumental in creating the state’s smoke-management program. Ag Summit organizers said Mosman “has always been a thinker and an innovator who has never been content with business as usual.”
As for marketing, Dwight Little told Capital Press he does not have all the answers, but remains willing to learn and experiment.
His family’s Little Farms, near Newdale, raises malt barley, hard red spring wheat, potatoes, alfalfa and Black Angus cattle. He is past president of the National Barley Growers Association and a former board president for the Idaho Grain Producers Association. He has helped to host numerous trade teams visiting the state to learn about its high-quality barley.
“A lot of it comes with age, being around people who understand markets, and trying to adapt our situation to how we can maximize the bottom line of our farm,” said Little, 67. "There is not one answer to a marketing situation.”
He follows national and international markets daily, looking for flow and demand patterns that could have local relevance. He calls and visits people locally, aiming to find out how and where demand is materializing.
Little said producers need to be aware of the multiple market options often available for a crop, and explore opportunities to add value. Seeking out buyers of feed barley for times when weather makes part of a crop less suited for malting is an example, as are gauging demand for wheat with differing protein characteristics, and working with millers.
“A producer needs to be aware that there are a lot of options out there for marketing his crop,” he said. “You don’t want to get into a rut and do what you’ve always done.”
Little said that by working with grain elevators and other companies, customers and fellow producers over the years, he has learned the value of “overcoming your fear of losing one nickel and hoping to make a dime."
“Part of innovation is overcoming fear and accepting the fact that it doesn’t always go right,” he said.
Summit Executive Director Rick Waitley said a selection committee from industry, the governor’s office and the state Department of Agriculture evaluates applications, which are due each July 1. Any organization, association or individual can nominate someone for consideration.
Branen worked 25 years for the University of Idaho, including two stints as agriculture dean.