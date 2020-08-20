The Idaho Legislature next week will consider civil liability legislation that aims to protect businesses that make good-faith efforts to prevent coronavirus exposure and spread.
Gov. Brad Little called the Aug. 24 special session, which also will address COVID-19 legislation to facilitate a safe, secure election in November.
Legislative working groups developed both proposals.
Agriculture groups have been following the civil-liability issue, deemed important in employer-employee relationships as well as interactions with consumers in agri-tourism, grocery stores and restaurants.
The legislation says a person who acts to address a disaster or emergency that the governor declared in response to a pandemic or epidemic — or makes a considered determination that no adaptation to necessary behavior is practical — “shall be immune from civil liability for acts or omissions made in good faith” unless they “constitute an intentional tort, or willful or reckless misconduct.”
Non-compliance with guidelines or recommendations could not be used alone to establish civil liability.
Rick Waitley of Food Producers of Idaho and Leadership Idaho Agriculture said the civil-liability legislation would limit risk to processing, packing and some harvesting operations while greatly increasing the validity of waivers signed by participants in events such as meetings, workshops and tours.
Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, said in a statement that his proclamation calls in part for the Legislature to establish temporary and consistent standards for civil liability related to COVID-19 that will “help Idaho’s economy recover in a safe and responsible manner while encouraging careful planning, care and safety in responding to the pandemic.”