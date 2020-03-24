Idaho Gov. Brad Little on March 23 announced more actions the state is taking to deal with the COVID-19 virus outbreak, including increasing access to health care providers via tele-medicine and delaying the state income tax deadline.
He did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order, leaving those decisions in local hands. That’s important to the agriculture sector as spring field work and planting gain momentum.
On March 19 the director of the Department of Health and Welfare issued an isolation order for Blaine County, home of the Sun Valley resort, after the county reported limited spread of the virus.
On March 18 the state adopted the latest guidance from the White House and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — including avoiding discretionary travel and gatherings of more than 10 people — and working at home if possible. Little signed a statewide emergency declaration March 13.
Idaho had 77 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of March 23.
As for isolation, Little said at the news conference that in expansive and geographically diverse Idaho, “science — and common sense — tell us that planning and response efforts in one part of the state may not be the best approach in another part of the state.”
The Idaho State Board of Education on March 23 ordered “soft closure” of public and charter schools through April 20. Schools continue to provide food services to under-served populations and child care for people who provide critical services. Schools are carrying out distance learning online and special-education plans.
In his March 23 proclamation, Little lifted restrictions so health-care provider capacity and access can increase. He also signed a proclamation to extend the state tax-filing deadline by two months to June 15.
The governor directed all state agencies to review rules to “identify opportunities to assist in the coronavirus response while maintaining public safety,” he said. Officials “met the task, and within a week, they identified more than 125 rules we can waive in order to more quickly, efficiently and safely respond to our declared emergency.”
The rule waivers remove barriers on out-of-state providers treating Idaho patients remotely through tele-medicine technology, Little said. They also allow inactive or retired providers to return to the profession more quickly by streamlining nurse and physician licensing. Other changes include removing restrictions on physician assistants so they can be more fully engaged as part of a medical team.
Additionally, Medicaid has suspended co-payment requirements, and emergency refill of existing presciptions for chronic conditions is extended to 90 days.
Little said that as COVID-19 progresses, “we continue to take all steps necessary at this time to protect our citizens and preserve capacity in our health care system. Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus. I’m in daily contact with our public health experts and epidemiologists … We are committed to making decisions based on science.”