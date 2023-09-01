The Idaho Potato Commission’s unlikely venture into ice cream is gaining momentum, as 3,500 Walmart stores began carrying the french fry-flavored product Sept. 1.

French fry ice cream

French fry ice cream was released by the Idaho Potato Commission and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in February 2023 to mark Potato Lovers Month.

The state produces about one-third of U.S. potatoes. The commission for years has conducted national branding, marketing and promotional campaigns.

Tags

Recommended for you